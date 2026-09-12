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'Dadu passed away last night': Krish Bhagat’s emotional tribute after Ludhiana Lions reach semifinal

Ludhiana Lions defeated Amritsar Soormas by five wickets to seal their place in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League semifinals. Krish Bhagat paid an emotional tribute to his late grandfather, dedicating his two-wicket spell to him.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
'Dadu passed away last night': Krish Bhagat’s emotional tribute after Ludhiana Lions reach semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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