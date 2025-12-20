Dale Steyn Explains The ‘Jasprit Bumrah Effect’ After India’s Series-Clinching Victory

Former South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn lauded India’s bowling firepower after the hosts sealed a 3-1 T20I series victory over South Africa with a commanding 30-run win in the fifth and final match. Steyn highlighted the decisive impact of Jasprit Bumrah, calling his spell the turning point of the contest.

Bumrah Effect: Pressure Without Mercy

Analysing South Africa’s failed chase on JioStar, Steyn explained why Bumrah remains India’s biggest weapon in T20 cricket. “It’s the Bumrah effect, you can’t let him bowl four overs without damage,” Steyn said. “South Africa tried to survive him and attack the others, but once he removed Quinton de Kock, everything changed. If you’re chasing 230-240, you have to fight fire with fire. Waiting only allows elite bowlers like Bumrah to dictate terms.”

Varun Chakravarthy’s Grip on the Middle Order

Steyn also praised Varun Chakravarthy for his control and deception through the middle overs, noting South Africa’s continued struggles against mystery spin. “Many South Africans don’t pick Varun well. Aiden Markram probably reads him best, but even he gets out playing aggressively. Others get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin. Once batters become cautious, Varun has already won the battle.”

Pandya the ‘Superhero’

India’s batting platform was built on a crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, and Steyn had glowing words for Pandya’s presence and mindset. “Hardik has transcended sportsman into celebrity territory,” Steyn said. “He walks out like a superhero in a scripted movie where nobody alters his plan. It’s not arrogance, it’s pure dominance. You can see it in his stance and presence; mentally, he’s operating at another level.”

India’s comprehensive showing, anchored by a strong batting partnership and backed by relentless bowling, underlined their depth and balance in T20Is. With Bumrah setting the tone, Varun controlling the middle, and Pandya providing leadership and impact, the Men in Blue once again showcased why they remain one of the most formidable sides in the shortest format.