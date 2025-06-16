Dale Steyn In Tears After South Africa’s Maiden ICC WTC Win, Emotional Video Goes Viral - WATCH

WTC Final 2025: South Africa created history at the Lord’s Cricket Ground by defeating Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. After years of heartbreaks, close calls, and near-misses, the Proteas finally lifted their first ICC trophy in 27 years. Led by skipper Temba Bavuma, the team chased down 282 to seal a thrilling and emotional win.

Tears of Joy for Dale Steyn

One of the most emotional reactions came from South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn. The former cricketer, known for his fiery pace and intensity on the field, couldn’t hold back tears while speaking to Star Sports after the win. Steyn, who was part of many strong South African sides but never got the chance to lift an ICC trophy, said he was “short of words” and “incredibly proud” of the team.

Holding his old South African Test cap during the interview, Steyn was overwhelmed with emotion. He tried to continue speaking but broke down in tears his raw reaction symbolizing what this victory means to South African cricket.

Dale Steyn in Tears when South Africa won the WTC pic.twitter.com/eNvFx6wBnT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 15, 2025

The Ghost of 2015 World Cup Finally Laid to Rest

For Steyn and many South African fans, the wounds of the 2015 World Cup semifinal are still fresh. That heartbreaking loss against New Zealand, where Grant Elliott hit a memorable six off Steyn in the final over, crushed South Africa’s dream of winning the World Cup. It became another painful chapter in their long history of falling short on the big stage. But this time, things were different. The Proteas did not crumble. Instead, they stood tall in the face of pressure.

Markram and Bavuma Lead the Way

South Africa’s successful chase of 282 was led by Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma. Markram played the innings of his life, scoring a superb 136 under immense pressure. Bavuma, too, rose to the occasion with a crucial knock of 66, anchoring the middle order and guiding the chase with maturity. Their partnership and calmness in tough moments helped South Africa cross the finish line and create a new legacy.

A New Chapter Begins for South African Cricket

This victory is more than just a trophy. It marks a turning point for South African cricket. A team that was often labelled as “chokers” in ICC events has now shed that tag with pride and courage. The win at Lord’s could inspire a new generation of cricketers and fans in the country. The celebrations are sure to continue for days, but the impact of this win will be felt for years to come.

For a cricket-loving nation like South Africa, this win brings joy, relief, and a deep sense of pride. The scenes at Lord’s, with players celebrating and former legends like Dale Steyn overcome with emotion, will remain etched in the hearts of fans forever. South Africa are now champions. The wait is over. The drought has ended. And a golden era might just be beginning.