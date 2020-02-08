हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn returns to South Africa T20 squad for England series

Dale Steyn has received a recall for South Africa’s Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series against England next week.

Dale Steyn returns to South Africa T20 squad for England series
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

 Dale Steyn has received a recall to South Africa’s Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series against England next week, a sign he is in the selectors’ thoughts for the World Cup in Australia later in the year.

The experienced Steyn has not played for South Africa since March 2019 but has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s domestic Big Bash League.

South Africa have rested batsman Faf du Plessis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the series, while there is no return yet for AB de Villiers, who has made himself available for the World Cup that runs from Oct. 18-Nov. 15.

After strong domestic form, there are maiden call-ups for the batsman, Pite van Biljon, 33, and seamer Sisanda Magala, 29, though the bowler must pass a fitness test first.

"We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period," South Africa’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have again put our faith in Quinton de Kock to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India, where he showed exemplary leadership."

The first T20 against England will be staged in East London on Wednesday, before matches in Durban (Feb. 14) and Pretoria (Feb. 16).

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Tags:
Dale SteynSouth AfricaEnglandSouth Africa-England seriesEngland-South Africa series
Next
Story

Sachin Tendulkar comes out from retirement to face Ellyse Perry

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Voting speed in Delhi at its lowest, 6.18% voter turnout till 11 am