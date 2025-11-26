South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn has stepped away from Shukri Conrad’s bold “grovel” comment, made while explaining the late declaration on Day 4 of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Steyn believes the choice of word carried an unnecessary stigma and should have been avoided.

“I’m not on that boat, eh? I don’t like that. I almost don’t even want to make a comment about it,” Steyn said during the broadcast.

“There are certain things you just don’t say. There’s stigma attached to it. It just wasn’t necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position saying nothing is enough. I’m just not on that boat.”

Comparison Drawn with Tony Greig’s Historical ‘Grovel’ Episode

Conrad’s statement has drawn parallels to former England captain Tony Greig’s infamous remark about making West Indies grovel, which eventually backfired with a three zero series loss. While Steyn feels Conrad’s tone was far softer, he maintains that the word should never have been used in the first place.

“Maybe I pick up his tone now it’s not as harsh as Tony Greig’s. But that doesn’t matter. You just don’t use words like that. Toss it. You don’t have to say it. That’s disappointing. Sorry, Shukri, but that’s disappointing,” Steyn added.

What Shukri Conrad Actually Said After Day 4

“We obviously looked at how best we were going to use the new ball, because in the morning we still wanted a newish, hardish ball. What we felt is that when the shadows come across the wicket in the evening, there's something in it for the quick bowlers, so we didn't want to declare too early and not be able to use that,” Conrad explained.

“And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them 'Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening.' So, so far so good, but we also know that they're not just going to roll over, we're going to have to be at our very best in the morning.”

South Africa Complete Historic Series Win on Indian Soil

With a commanding four hundred and eight run victory in the second Test, South Africa have sealed a historic clean sweep on Indian soil, their first in twenty five years. The last time South Africa won a Test series in India was back in 2000 under Hansie Cronje. Now Temba Bavuma joins him in that rare achievement, keeping his unbeaten Test captaincy record intact.