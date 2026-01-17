Damien Martyn Celebrates Recovery From Life-Threatening Meningitis, Pens Emotional Post Says, 'Came Out Of Induced Coma'

Former Australian batting star Damien Martyn has broken his silence following a harrowing medical emergency that left him fighting for his life. In his first public statement since the ordeal, the legendary cricketer expressed profound gratitude toward his inner circle and the medical professionals who guided his recovery.

A Critical Medical Emergency

The crisis began on December 26, 2025, when Martyn was rushed to a Gold Coast hospital after falling dangerously ill. He was diagnosed with meningitis, a severe condition characterized by the inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain and spinal cord. As his condition deteriorated, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma within the Intensive Care Unit to manage the infection.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Martyn revealed that the situation was so dire that medical experts estimated his chances of survival at only 50 percent. However, in a turn of events that stunned his medical team, the former athlete made a rapid recovery. After eight days in a coma, he regained consciousness and quickly regained his ability to speak and walk, leading to his eventual discharge.

This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!



On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to… pic.twitter.com/3Mt3DS6MZY — Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) January 17, 2026

Sharing his experience on social media alongside a photo at the beach, Martyn reflected on the fragility of life. He wrote:

"This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me! On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my handswhen meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease. And that I did! Fight that is!."

He continued by describing his rapid progress:

"After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later not able to walk or talk. And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery. So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support."

Martyn concluded his emotional tribute by thanking the specific teams involved in his care:

"This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is! There are so many wonderful people in this world from paramedics (at Mermaid Waters Ambulance), doctors & nurses (at Gold Coast University Hospital) to family, friends and people I didn’t even know. I feel like I met all these fantastic people in the past 3 weeks, or they reached out to me through messages of love and support. I am so grateful to you all. Thank you! Bring on 2026 I’m back!"

A Legacy of Excellence

Damien Martyn remains one of the most respected figures from Australia's golden era of cricket. His international resume includes 67 Test matches and 208 ODIs. A two-time World Cup winner, he was instrumental in the 1999 and 2003 campaigns.

During the 2003 World Cup Final against India, he famously scored an unbeaten 88 from 84 deliveries, partnering with Ricky Ponting in a massive 234-run stand that propelled Australia to a total of 359. His prowess was further cemented during the 2004 Test series in India, where he was the leading run-scorer with 444 runs, and the 2006 Champions Trophy, where he topped the charts with 241 runs at an average of 80.33.