Danish Kaneria’s Photo Removed From Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

In a significant move reflecting the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur has removed the photograph of former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria. The removal of Kaneria’s image from one of India’s most prestigious cricket venues has caught widespread attention, stirring debate among cricket fans and political observers alike.

Who is Danish Kaneria? A Career Overview

Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani leg-spinner, had a prolific career in international cricket, representing Pakistan in 61 Test matches and 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Known for his sharp wrist spin, Kaneria claimed 261 wickets in Tests, including an impressive 15 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls. His career spanned from the early 2000s until 2012, when it abruptly ended due to a spot-fixing scandal during his stint in English county cricket.

Kaneria’s record against India is notable, having played 11 Tests and 2 ODIs against the arch-rivals and taking a total of 44 wickets. His performances in high-pressure matches against India have made him a well-recognized figure on the cricketing subcontinent.

The Context: Rising India-Pakistan Tensions and Kaneria’s Vocal Stance

The removal of Kaneria’s photo from Jaipur stadium cannot be seen in isolation but must be viewed in the context of the current political and security climate between the two nations. The recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, has further strained already fragile relations.

Kaneria has emerged as a vocal critic of Pakistan’s political leadership in the aftermath of this tragedy. His pointed criticism of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not condemning the attack has sparked controversy. Kaneria openly accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists, tweeting, “If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet?”

This public stance by a former Pakistani cricketer against his own country is rare and has earned him both supporters and detractors on both sides of the border.

Controversies Surrounding Kaneria: Religious Discrimination and Spot-Fixing Allegations

Kaneria’s cricketing journey was marked not only by his on-field exploits but also by off-field controversies. As only the second Hindu to represent Pakistan after Anil Dalpat, Kaneria has spoken candidly about facing religious discrimination within the Pakistan cricket team. He has recounted experiences of isolation and discrimination, particularly by former captain Shahid Afridi, who allegedly urged him multiple times to convert to Islam.

“I was doing well in my career and was playing county cricket too. Inzamam-ul-Haq supported me a lot and was the only captain who did so,” Kaneria revealed. “Shahid Afridi and many other Pakistan players troubled me a lot and didn’t eat with me.”

In 2012, Kaneria’s career took a drastic turn when he was found guilty of spot-fixing during his county cricket career, a conviction that effectively ended his international ambitions.

Why Was Kaneria’s Photo at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium?

Questions remain about why Kaneria’s photograph was displayed at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium in the first place. Kaneria never played an international match at this stadium. His India appearances were limited to other venues such as Mohali, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Ahmedabad between 2005 and 2007.

Reports suggest that his photo was part of a broader display that featured notable international cricketers, possibly recognizing his impact in matches against India. However, with the current political climate worsening, the stadium authorities opted to remove Kaneria’s photo to avoid controversy.

Impact on Cricket and Indo-Pak Relations

The removal of Danish Kaneria’s photograph is symbolic of the fraught relationship between India and Pakistan, where cricket often becomes an extension of political and diplomatic tensions. Historically, cricket diplomacy has helped ease tensions, but current circumstances have reversed that trend.

Kaneria’s outspoken criticism of Pakistan’s handling of terrorism issues has positioned him as a controversial figure, especially in the eyes of Pakistani cricket authorities and fans. Meanwhile, in India, his vocal stance against terrorism and discrimination has won him some respect, but his association with Pakistan cricket complicates public sentiment.