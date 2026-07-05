/Danni Wyatt-Hodge achieves huge milestone, becomes 1st player in Women’s T20 World Cup history to...

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge etched her name into cricket history on Sunday during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against arch-rivals Australia at Lord’s. Danni became the first player ever to score 300 runs in a single edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Stepping onto the historic turf of Lord's Cricket Ground, Wyatt-Hodge needed just six runs to reach the milestone in England’s innings. She achieved it on the first ball of the fourth over, calmly dispatching a delivery for the required runs amid a packed Lord’s crowd.
She finished the tournament with 302 runs in 7 innings, underlining one of the most dominant individual performances in T20 World Cup history.
A Tournament to Remember: How She Got There
Wyatt-Hodge’s road to 300 runs in this tournament has been a masterclass in aggressive, 360-degree batting. She set the tone right from England’s opening fixture and never looked back:
The Launchpad vs. Sri Lanka: Smashed a breathtaking 105 off 62 balls* at Edgbaston, anchoring England to the highest team total in Women's T20 World Cup history (219/1).
The Blitz vs. West Indies: Played a vital, anchoring role with a fiery 65 off 42 balls.
The Record-Breaker vs. New Zealand: Sealed England's flawless group stage with a spectacular 89 off 53 balls* at The Oval, dismantling the Kiwi bowling attack with 15 boundaries.
The Semi-Final Anchor: Scored 12 off 9 during a tricky 40-run semi-final victory over South Africa to push her tally to 282 runs entering the final.
More Than Just Runs: The Super-Mom Comeback
What makes this milestone even more remarkable is the context of Wyatt-Hodge's year. Having welcomed her first child earlier in 2026, the 35-year-old opener has spoken openly about how motherhood has completely altered her relationship with the game.
From New Mother to Record-Breaker
Wyatt-Hodge, who became a mother earlier in 2026, has balanced family life with elite performance. Her celebrations - including a heartfelt "rock-the-baby" gesture after her opening century dedicated to daughter Daisy - have resonated widely.
Teammates and fans have hailed her as a "360 player" for her explosive batting and leadership by example.
Playing XIs For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final
England: Amy Jones(wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Australia: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
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