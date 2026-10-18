/Daren Sammy says West Indies took 'massive step' after 2-2 T20I series draw against India

He also used the occasion to underline the wider significance of West Indies cricket and the support required to secure its future, saying, “You heard the CEO spoke about things that happened in 1997 that kind of has us in this situation, but I think it's important to understand what West Indies cricket means, not only to the region but to the world and to the game. I've heard the stories of guys (from past West Indies teams) spending three-four months in a place touring, playing warm-up matches, spreading their talent by the way they played and the fanbase that they created, and the revenue they generated for so many people.”