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Daren Sammy says West Indies took 'massive step' after 2-2 T20I series draw against India

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes his side took a "massive step" after sharing the five-match T20I series 2-2 against India, with the final match washed out due to rain. Sammy also called for greater financial support for West Indies cricket, highlighting the team’s renewed confidence, competitive spirit and belief after challenging the reigning T20 world champions in their own backyard.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Daren Sammy says West Indies took 'massive step' after 2-2 T20I series draw against India
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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