Daryl Mitchell Carnage: HIts Consecutive Hundred Vs India At Indore, Joins AB de Villiers In Elite Bracket; Averages 90+

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell carved his name into the history books on Sunday during the third ODI at Holkar Stadium. By reaching triple figures against the Indian national team, the 34 year old Hamilton native became only the second batter in cricketing history to record at least four ODI centuries against India within their own borders.

Chasing the Legacy of AB de Villiers

Mitchell now sits just one century behind the legendary South African batter AB de Villiers, who holds the world record for the most ODI hundreds against India in India. While De Villiers required 11 matches to reach five centuries, Mitchell has achieved his tally of four in just eight appearances.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most ODI Hundreds Against India in India:

AB de Villiers (South Africa): 5 Centuries (11 Matches)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): 4 Centuries (8 Matches)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 3 Centuries (12 Matches)

Salman Butt (Pakistan): 3 Centuries (12 Matches)

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 3 Centuries (13 Matches)

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 3 Centuries (25 Matches)

Marlon Samuels (West Indies): 3 Centuries (28 Matches)

A Masterclass in Consistency

The right handed batter’s performance in Indore was the culmination of a sensational series. Mitchell reached his hundred on Sunday in 104 balls, marking his second successive century after his unbeaten 131 in Rajkot. Throughout this three match series, Mitchell has been unstoppable, scoring 84 in the opener, followed by 131* and today’s milestone innings.

As per data from Cricbuzz and ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell has now recorded four consecutive fifty plus scores against India. This feat draws him level with former Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, who achieved five such consecutive scores in 2014. Furthermore, Mitchell is now the first New Zealand cricketer to ever score three ODI centuries against India in India.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Mitchell’s dominance over the Indian bowling attack is reflected in his career statistics against the Men in Blue. He has now amassed over 670 runs against India at a staggering average exceeding 70. Remarkably, all four of his career ODI centuries have been scored on Indian soil at the following venues:

Dharamshala

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rajkot

Holkar Stadium, Indore

Mitchell's Purple Patch

No other international side has conceded more than two centuries to Mitchell, highlighting his unique affinity for Indian conditions. His recent run is even more impressive when considering that six of his total fifty plus scores against India have occurred in his last seven innings against them. This record includes a vital 63 runs scored during the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

With this latest century, Mitchell has cemented his status as one of the most prolific foreign batters to ever tour India, maintaining a strike rate and composure that has consistently pressured the Indian spin and pace units throughout the 2026 tour.