DASUN SHANAKA

Dasun Shanaka Sets Unwanted T20I Record Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has etched his name in the record books for an unfortunate reason after Sri Lanka’s Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dasun Shanaka Sets Unwanted T20I Record Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

A Tough Day for Shanaka

Shanaka had been in fine form earlier in the tournament, smashing an unbeaten 64 runs and picking up two wickets against Bangladesh in the first Super Four match. However, in the high-pressure encounter with Pakistan, the all-rounder struggled with the bat and was dismissed for a duck.

This dismissal pushed his total number of ducks in T20 Internationals to 14, setting a new world record for the most ducks by any player in the format.

Most ducks in T20Is

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) - 14
Soumya Sarkar (Bangladesh) - 13
Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 13
Kevin O'Brien( (Ireland) - 12
Rohit Sharma (India) - 12

Shanaka’s latest duck has now put him at the top of this list, surpassing the previous record holders.

Silver Lining

Despite this setback, Shanaka remains a key all-rounder for Sri Lanka. His earlier performances in the tournament demonstrate his ability to turn matches with both bat and ball. The team will hope he bounces back in the remaining games of the Asia Cup.

Looking Ahead

Sri Lanka will now need Shanaka to regain his form, especially with a critical do-or-die match against India. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if he can overcome this rare slump and contribute to the team’s success in the tournament. 

