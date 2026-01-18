Cricket media was treated to an unforgettable light-hearted moment when Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar received a surprise phone call from David Lloyd during a live podcast. The call came after former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh made the stunning decision to leave Tendulkar out of his all-time XI.

The Unprecedented Snub

Tendulkar has long been regarded as a guaranteed pick in any list of cricket’s greatest players. As the highest run-scorer in international cricket history and the only player to register 100 international centuries, his achievements continue to define excellence even more than a decade after retirement. He also remains the most capped player in the history of the sport.

However, Waugh’s recent appearance on the Stick to Cricket show saw him omit the “Little Master” from his all-time XI, prompting instant debate and disbelief among fans and pundits alike. The decision led former England captain Michael Vaughan to challenge David Lloyd to contact Tendulkar live on air.

“He’s Gone!”: The Mid-Show Phone Call

Accepting the challenge, Lloyd dialed Tendulkar’s number during the show. Introducing himself multiple times with his trademark nickname “Bumble,” the veteran commentator was unable to keep the call connected. It ended almost instantly, with Lloyd joking, “He’s gone!” as the rest of the panel burst into laughter.

Bumble rings Sachin to tell him he's not in Mark Waugh's all-time XI. pic.twitter.com/B0Kc7iHWuC — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) January 17, 2026

Tendulkar’s Historic Career Milestones

Sachin Tendulkar brought down the curtain on his legendary career in 2013 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium after a Test match against the West Indies. He retired with a staggering 34,357 international runs across 664 appearances in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Modern Greats Closing the Gap

While Tendulkar’s numbers once seemed unreachable, a new generation of stars is now approaching his towering records.

Virat Kohli currently ranks second on the all-time international run charts with 28,091 runs, more than 6,000 behind Tendulkar. Kohli recently overtook Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 28,016 runs during an ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. He has already surpassed Tendulkar’s record for ODI centuries, boasting 53 hundreds in the format.

Joe Root has also emerged as a serious contender for Tendulkar’s Test run record. The England batter is fewer than 2,000 runs behind Tendulkar’s Test tally, though he still trails by 11 centuries in the format.

Debate Continues in Cricket Circles

The conversation sparked by Waugh’s all-time XI selection highlights how Tendulkar’s legacy remains a benchmark in world cricket. Even as modern players inch closer to his statistical feats, such omissions continue to fuel debate and create memorable moments in cricket broadcasting.