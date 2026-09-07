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David Miller, Quinton de Kock named in full-strength South Africa squad for Australia ODIs; check complete team

For the series against Australia, South Africa named a 16-member ODI squad, which was as close to their available full strength as possible.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
David Miller, Quinton de Kock named in full-strength South Africa squad for Australia ODIs; check complete team
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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David Miller, Quinton de Kock named in full-strength South Africa squad for Australia ODIs; check complete team
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