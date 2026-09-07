/David Miller, Quinton de Kock named in full-strength South Africa squad for Australia ODIs; check complete team

The Proteas have named a 16-member squad, which was as close to their available full strength as possible. Both Miller and de Kock are not currently centrally contracted but played in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.



The squad sees the return of Gerald Coetzee, who last played an ODI in the 2023 World Cup, as he fills in the void left by Kagiso Rabada, who is out of the ODIs and racing to be fit for the Tests due to his hamstring injury.