David Miller Ruled Out of Pakistan Series: Donovan Ferreira Takes Over as South Africa T20I Captain
South Africa’s David Miller ruled out of Pakistan limited-overs series, Donovan Ferreira appointed T20I captain as Proteas navigate key injury setbacks.
- David Miller ruled out of both T20I and ODI series against Pakistan due to hamstring injury.
-
- Donovan Ferreira named South Africa’s stand-in T20I captain, with Matthew Breetzke leading the ODI side.
-
- Gerald Coetzee also sidelined; CSA brings in Tony de Zorzi and Ottneil Baartman as key replacements.
In a significant blow to South Africa’s limited-overs cricket plans, veteran batter David Miller has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Miller sustained a grade-one hamstring strain during training, forcing him to miss both formats on the ongoing Pakistan tour.
Injury Setbacks Shake South Africa Ahead of White-Ball Tour
Miller’s absence isn’t the only challenge for the Proteas. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has also been sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury, sustained while bowling in a recent T20I against Namibia. With multiple senior players rested ahead of a busy international schedule, including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, South Africa faces a stern test of squad depth against a strong Pakistani side.
The injuries to Miller and Coetzee remove two vital components from South Africa’s lineup: Miller’s middle-order experience and Coetzee’s express pace, putting the spotlight on emerging talent to step up.
Donovan Ferreira Named T20I Captain
In response to these setbacks, CSA has appointed Donovan Ferreira as the stand-in T20I captain. Known for his aggressive middle-order batting and adaptability, Ferreira brings youthful energy and leadership potential to a restructured squad. To support the new leadership, Matthew Breetzke and uncapped batter Tony de Zorzi have been added, reflecting CSA’s strategy to blend experienced performers with rising talent.
In the ODI format, Matthew Breetzke will captain the side, with Ottneil Baartman coming in as a replacement for Coetzee, reinforcing the bowling attack ahead of the three-match series in Faisalabad.
Pakistan vs South Africa: White-Ball Series Schedule
The limited-overs clash begins with the first T20I on October 28 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the second and third T20Is on October 31 and November 1 in Lahore. The ODI series will then move to Faisalabad, with matches scheduled on November 4, 6, and 8.
This series presents a crucial opportunity for South Africa’s new-look side to test bench strength, while Pakistan aims to exploit home conditions with an experienced white-ball squad led by Babar Azam.
South Africa’s Revised T20I and ODI Squads
T20I Squad:
Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams
ODI Squad:
Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lizaad Williams
The squads reflect a delicate balance between youthful dynamism and veteran stability, ensuring South Africa remains competitive despite the absence of senior stars. Ferreira’s leadership will be under intense scrutiny as he navigates the team through challenging away conditions in Pakistan.
