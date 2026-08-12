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David Miller targets 2027 ODI World Cup trophy to cap his career: 'It’s a goal I want to achieve'

The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
David Miller targets 2027 ODI World Cup trophy to cap his career: 'It’s a goal I want to achieve'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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David Miller targets 2027 ODI World Cup trophy to cap his career: 'It’s a goal I want to achieve'
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