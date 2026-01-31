David Miller to miss T20 World Cup 2026? South Africa issue major injury update on veteran batter

In a major boost for South Africa, veteran batter David Miller has been "medically cleared" to play in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. After recovering from an adductor strain, Miller has been given the green light to travel with the Proteas squad for the mega ICC event.

Notably, the 36-year-old left-hander Miller had been a major injury concern for the Proteas after sustaining an adductor muscle strain while representing the Paarl Royals during the SA20.

The injury forced Miller to miss the SA20 playoffs and the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, leading to widespread speculation that he might miss the global showpiece.

The Fitness Verdict

In an official statement released on Saturday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Miller successfully navigated a rigorous fitness assessment earlier this week.

"Proteas Men’s batter David Miller has been medically cleared for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Miller successfully underwent a fitness test this week following an adductor muscle strain sustained while playing for Paarl Royals during the Betway SA20," the Proteas Men said in statement.

"He will join the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg," he added.

As South Africa's most experienced T20I player - with 133 caps and over 2,600 runs - Miller's role as a finisher will be pivotal. The Proteas are desperate to go one step further after their heartbreaking loss in the 2024 final.

Navigating An Injury Crisis

Miller’s clearance is a rare piece of good news for a South African side that has been battered by injuries in the build-up to the tournament. The squad has already undergone forced changes.

Donovan Ferreira (shoulder fracture) and Tony de Zorzi (hamstring tear) have both been ruled out of the tournament. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been drafted in as their replacements.

On the other hand, Lungi Ngidi is also being monitored for a leg issue but is currently expected to remain in the squad.

The Road Ahead

South Africa will be desperate to go one step further after their heartbreaking loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India.

South Africa are placed in Group D of the T20 World Cup 2026 and will begin their campaign against Canada on February 9, followed by fixtures against Afghanistan (February 11 in Ahmedabad), New Zealand (February 14 in Ahmedabad), and UAE (February 18 in Delhi).

Before that, they will play a high-profile warm-up clash against India on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.