David 'Syd' Lawrence, First British-Born Black Cricketer To Play For England Dies At 61

David 'Syd' Lawrence of England died at the age of 61 on Sunday June 22. He was the first British-Born black cricketer to play for the English side. The cricketer was diagnosed with MND (motor neurone disease) in 2024. It is considered a degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing muscle wastage. Sadly the disease cannot be cured and Lawrence tried his best to make people aware of the disease.





He was a Gloucestershire fast bowler. The fast bowler played five Test matches for England. He was a Gloucestershire legend taking 625 wickets for the club in his 280 appearances. In 1988, Lawrence became the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England. Later in 2022, he became his county's first Black president. In June 2025, Lawrence received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours, having been named as one of the inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents of the ECB earlier in the year.A statement from Lawrence's family read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed. A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was. As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it. Syd's wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."David Lawrence, a respected figure in cricket, dedicated himself to promoting inclusion and diversity within the sport. In 2021, he courageously shared his personal experiences with racism he encountered while at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, leading to an unreserved apology from the club. His commitment to this cause also extended to his involvement with the African-Caribbean Engagement (ACE) program in Bristol, which aims to nurture cricketing talent from diverse backgrounds and re-engage the Black community with the sport."Everyone connected with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club will be devastated with the news of Syd's passing, and we send all our love to his incredible family and friends. The executive team at the Club were of course aware of his fine record as a one-county man but we all got to truly know and love him as our current President. He was so passionate about the power of cricket and how our sport can touch people's lives. Syd pushed us to reach out to communities far and wide and we shall continue to do that in his honour. Friday night's 'Pink 4 Syd; match was a fitting tribute to a Gloucestershire great, and we are very sad to have lost someone so special," said Gloucestershire Cricket chief executive Neil Priscott.In a statement released by the ECB, chair Richard Thompson said: "David 'Syd' Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion."His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport. Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community at this time."