In the ongoing ILT20 2025, Dubai Capitals managed to seal their place in the grand finale of the 3rd season of the tournament after outplaying the Desert Vipers in the Qualifier 1. While celebrating, stalwart player David Warner showed why he is the fan favourite. The veteran player took some time out after the victory and went on to talk to one of his fans alongside giving an autograph.

Warner even clicked a selfie with his fan who was in a wheelchair, which clearly shows his humanity and appreciation for his supporters. Warner holds a huge fan base across the globe especially in India as he keeps on entertaining fans with his funny videos.

Talking about the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, the Capitals managed to secure a last-ball victory against the Vipers on Wednesday. It was Gulbadin Naib who came up with a brilliant show both with the bat and ball, hitting a third consecutive half-century against the Vipers alongside taking two wickets.

While chasing a target, Dubai Capitals scored 47 runs without losing any wickets. Adam Rossington smashed Sam Curran for three boundaries in the fifth over. The likes of Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sam Billings ensured their team’s victory. The Capitals needed 12 runs in the last over and Naib smashed six runs off the first two balls. Then came Sikandar Raza who hit a boundary on the last ball to finish off the run chase after the dismissal of Naib.

Fans can watch the ILT20 2025 on ZEE’s most widely viewed 15 TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD.

The third season ILT20 started on January 11 and will go on till February 9, 2025. A total of 34 matches will be played across three venues- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.