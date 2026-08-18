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David Warner convicted in drink-driving case, fined AUD 1,500 in Sydney

David Warner has been convicted in a drink-driving case in Sydney and fined AUD 1,500. The former Australia opener will need an interlock device to drive a vehicle.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
David Warner convicted in drink-driving case, fined AUD 1,500 in Sydney
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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