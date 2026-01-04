David Warner Equals Virat Kohli’s T20 Record After Masterclass Hundred Against Hobart Hurricanes

Veteran Australian batter David Warner delivered a stunning performance for Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 clash against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday, smashing an unbeaten 130 off 65 balls. His knock featured nine sixes and 11 fours and marked his ninth T20 century, levelling him with Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw on the list of players with the most T20 hundreds in all formats.

Warner’s Monumental Innings

Warner’s explosive innings, his second century in BBL history and first since 2011, propelled Sydney Thunder to a competitive 205/4 after 20 overs at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The 39-year-old’s effort included 130 runs, while the next best score from his team was 30 by Nic Maddinson. Despite early setbacks with two wickets lost without scoring, Warner anchored the innings superbly, blasting Thunder to a formidable total.

Hurricanes Chase Down Target

In response, the Hobart Hurricanes showed clinical batting and a strong chase. Tim Ward starred with 90 off 49 balls, and Mitchell Owen contributed 45 off 18, combining for a 108-run opening stand that laid the foundation. Nikhil Chaudhary remained unbeaten on 29 to guide Hurricanes to 207/4 in 17.5 overs, securing a six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare. The win lifted the Hurricanes to the top of the BBL table. Player of the Match honours went to Ward for his innings under pressure.

Warner opened up after the game

“It was tough to lose two early wickets. On this pitch, if you hang in there, you can put up a good score. One of those games where you felt one of them (Ward or Owen) was going to go off, and both did, unfortunately for us. (On losing two early wickets) You have to back yourself, grind it out and on a true surface, you can actually give yourself time,” Warner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.