David Warner Hits Maiden PSL Fifty With Karachi Kings, Becomes Sixth Batter In World To...

Karachi Kings captain David Warner scripted history during the 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi.

The 38-year-old Warner scored 60 off 47 deliveries and helped Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets on April 21, Monday. It was the maiden PSL fifty for the former Australian batter.

With this, Warner became the sixth player to hit 13,000 runs in T20 cricket and the first Australian to reach the milestone. Apart from Warner, the likes of Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and Virat Kohli have scored 13, 000 or more runs in T20 cricket.

Most Runs In T20 Cricket

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 14,562 in 455 innings

Alex Hales (2009-2025) - 13,610 in 490 innings

Shoaib Malik (2005-2025) - 13,571 in 515 innings

Kieron Pollard (2006-2025) - 13,537 in 617 innings

Virat Kohli (2007-2025) - 13,208 in 390 innings

David Warner (2007-2025) - 13,019 in 403 innings

Notably, Warner has played for 14 teams in T20 cricket. His most successful stint came in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). For SRH, Warner scored 4,014 runs at 49.56 and had a strike rate of 142.6. He also led them to the title in 2016.

After going unsold in the IPL auction, Warner is playing in the PSL for the first time. His team Karachi Kings are currently placed second in the PSL 2025 table with six points from five matches.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert(w), David Warner(c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.