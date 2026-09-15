Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /David Warner joins Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League season 3

David Warner joins Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League season 3

David Warner has joined Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League Season 3, adding a major international name to the franchise. The former Australia star brings vast franchise-cricket experience, including 6,565 IPL runs and three Orange Caps.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
David Warner joins Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League season 3
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rs 4,000 crore BJP MLA begged on Mumbai streets for 4 hours, got Rs 84 – here’s what he learned
2
3
4
5