/David Warner joins Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League season 3

Former Australian batter David Warner has joined Kathmandu Gorkhas to play in Nepal Premier League season 3, the franchise announced on Tuesday.



"Hi everyone, I am really excited to be coming to Nepal and joining the Kathmandu Gorkhas squad. I know it has been an incredibly difficult time for so many, and I hope that the NPL could bring some joy and give people something to come together," Warner said in the video posted by the NPL franchise.