David Warner makes Tiktok debut on request of his 5-year-old daughter

At a time when all the sporting activities across the globe have come to standstill due to novel coronavirus, swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner has recently made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter.

Warner took to his official Instagram account and posted his first Tiktok video along with his two daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae. Along with the video, he also revealed that he had been told to use the app by his daughter Ivy.

"Ok, I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5 year old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi," Warner wrote along with the video.

Besides this, Warner also posted a cute picture with his three daughters Ivt, Indi and Isla Rose.

He also asked his followers to caption the post. "#bullsdaycare caption this?? cred: @candywarner1," Warner wrote.

Last week, Warner had shared a throwback video of him replicating Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration during a commercial for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

The 33-year-old Australian posted the video on his Instagram in which he could be seen wielding the bat like a sword just as Jadeja does everytime after scoring a half-century.

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.