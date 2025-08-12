David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Fifth-Highest Run-Scorer In T20 Cricket

Australian batting maestro David Warner has etched his name even deeper into the record books, overtaking Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history. The milestone came during London Spirit’s clash with Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025 at Old Trafford, where Warner’s blistering 71-run knock lit up the contest.

Warner’s Milestone Moment in The Hundred 2025

Making his debut season in The Hundred, Warner showcased the kind of dominance that has defined his career in franchise cricket. Facing a disciplined Manchester Originals attack, the Australian veteran compiled 71 runs off 51 balls, peppering the boundary ropes with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 139.21.

Despite his heroics, London Spirit fell short of the 164-run target, but Warner’s innings ensured the contest stayed alive until the final overs. His consistency in the tournament has been remarkable—150 runs in just three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 141.50, including two half-centuries.

Match Recap: Manchester Originals Hold Their Nerve

Manchester Originals posted a competitive 163-run total, thanks to aggressive batting up front.

Phil Salt – 31 (20 balls, 4 fours, 1 six)

Ben McKinney – 29 (12 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes)

Jos Buttler – 46 (37 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes)

While London Spirit’s chase was spearheaded by Warner, they ultimately fell short, underlining the fine margins in short-format cricket.

Warner’s Stellar T20 Record

With this knock, David Warner’s T20 career statistics now read:

Matches: 419

Runs: 13,545

Average: 36.80

Strike Rate: 140+

Centuries: 8

Fifties: 113

Highest Score: 135*

From IPL heroics with Sunrisers Hyderabad to making a splash in The Hundred, Warner’s adaptability across conditions and formats makes him one of the most complete T20 batters in the modern game.

Virat Kohli Slips to Sixth Place

Warner’s rise means Virat Kohli now sits sixth on the all-time list. The Indian icon’s record remains elite:

Matches: 414

Runs: 13,543

Average: 41.92

Strike Rate: 134.67

Centuries: 9

Fifties: 105

Highest Score: 122*

Kohli’s unmatched consistency in chasing targets and delivering in big-match situations has made him the gold standard for T20 batting technique, even if the latest milestone belongs to Warner.

All-Time T20 Run-Scorers: Updated Rankings

The latest standings for most runs in T20 cricket are:

Chris Gayle – 14,562 runs (463 matches, SR 144.75)

Kieron Pollard – 13,854 runs

Alex Hales – 13,814 runs

Shoaib Malik – 13,571 runs

David Warner – 13,545 runs

Virat Kohli – 13,543 runs

Jos Buttler – 13,123 runs

Chris Gayle: The Unmatched T20 Titan

At the summit stands Chris Gayle, the man who redefined T20 batting. His 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore* remains the highest individual score in the format, a feat achieved with brutal hitting and unmatched flair. With 22 centuries and 88 fifties, Gayle’s record continues to set the benchmark for power-hitters worldwide.

Legacy Beyond the Numbers

Warner’s achievement is more than just a statistic—it reflects longevity, adaptability, and peak performance across domestic and international T20 leagues. From the IPL and BBL to now making waves in The Hundred, Warner has consistently found ways to evolve his game.

With the T20 calendar packed and players like Kohli, Buttler, and Hales still active, the battle for supremacy in the run-scoring charts promises to be a thrilling subplot in the coming seasons.