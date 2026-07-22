Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /David Warner pleads guilty to Drink-driving in Sydney: Implications and sentencing date revealed

David Warner pleads guilty to Drink-driving in Sydney: Implications and sentencing date revealed

In a significant legal development involving one of world cricket's most recognizable figures, former Australian international opening batsman David Warner submitted a formal guilty plea on Wednesday to a charge of middle-range drink-driving.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
David Warner pleads guilty to Drink-driving in Sydney: Implications and sentencing date revealed
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
David Warner pleads guilty to Drink-driving in Sydney: Implications and sentencing date revealed
David Warner1 min ago
2
CJP protest1 min ago
3
Ramayana Trailer3 min ago
4
Tunnel collapse7 min ago
5
RRB JE 2026 notification16 min ago