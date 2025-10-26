David Warner, Ravi Shastri Back Virat Kohli To Play 2027 ODI World Cup - 'If The Hunger Is Still There'

Warner Confident in Kohli’s Longevity and Fitness

Former Australian opener David Warner believes that Virat Kohli has what it takes to feature in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, provided his hunger and mindset remain strong. Speaking on Fox Cricket during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, Warner expressed confidence in Kohli’s longevity, citing his exceptional fitness and professionalism.

“I think that’s a question only Virat can answer,” Warner said. “If you still have the hunger and desire to keep playing, and your mindset is right, there’s no reason why he can’t feature in 2027. He’s one of the fittest guys in the game, a great father and husband, and his discipline is unmatched. The only question is whether he still has the same passion to train and compete — and I wouldn’t doubt that for a second.”

Warner’s remarks came after Kohli produced a classy unbeaten 74 off 81 balls, ending his lean patch that saw him register two consecutive ducks earlier in the series. His innings, along with Rohit Sharma’s majestic 121 off 125 balls*, guided India to a nine-wicket win, chasing down Australia’s 237 with ease.

Shastri: “It’s All About Passion and Drive”

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who mentored Kohli for several years, echoed Warner’s sentiments but added that the ultimate deciding factor will be Kohli’s mental drive.

“In Virat’s case, it’s about passion, hunger, and desire,” Shastri said. “He’s achieved almost everything in cricket over a decade and a half, so the question is, what more is there to look forward to? Physically, he’s in great shape. It’s about form and motivation. If that drive is still alive and he’s enjoying his game, I have no doubt he’ll continue.”

Shastri emphasised that Kohli’s discipline and fitness regime give him the edge to compete for several more years, but his continuation will depend on how much he wants it. “He’ll take it one series at a time and see where he stands mentally. If the hunger remains, he’ll carry on,” he added.

India Clinch Series Finale in Style

In the Sydney ODI, Australia, after opting to bat first, were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh (41) and Travis Head (29) provided a brisk start, followed by solid contributions from Matt Renshaw (56) and Alex Carey (24). India’s bowlers were clinical, led by Harshit Rana (4/39) and Washington Sundar (2/44), while Siraj, Kuldeep, Axar, and Prasidh claimed one wicket each.

In response, India’s top order dominated. After Shubman Gill’s 24-run cameo, Rohit and Kohli showcased their vintage brilliance, combining for an unbeaten 168-run stand to seal the win. Rohit was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 202 runs, including a century and a half-century.