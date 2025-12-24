Days After Joining KL Rahul’s Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026 Auction, Drunk Ben Duckett Video Goes Viral - Watch

Just days after becoming an IPL headline-maker, England opener Ben Duckett has found himself at the centre of an unwanted storm. Fresh off being picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, Duckett’s name is trending for reasons far removed from cover drives and reverse sweeps. A viral video from Australia, showing the England batter appearing drunk, disoriented, and pleading for help late at night, has sparked intense debate around player conduct, timing, and the pressures of elite cricket.

From IPL Dream to Viral Nightmare

Ben Duckett’s IPL journey was meant to begin on a high. Bought at his base price, the aggressive left-hander joined KL Rahul’s Delhi Capitals setup as a promising overseas batter capable of changing games in the powerplay. Instead, social media buzz quickly shifted from “Ben Duckett IPL 2026” to “Ben Duckett drunk video,” after a 78-second clip from Noosa surfaced online.

The footage shows Duckett slurring his words, appearing unsure of where he was staying, and repeatedly asking strangers for help. At one point, he is heard saying he does not know who he is, a moment that intensified concern and criticism in equal measure.

ECB Responds as Scrutiny Intensifies

The England and Wales Cricket Board moved swiftly, confirming it is aware of the video and has opened an investigation. The ECB reiterated its expectations around player behaviour while also acknowledging the mental and emotional pressures international cricketers face on long tours.

The incident could not have come at a worse time. England are enduring a disastrous Ashes campaign in Australia, already 3-0 down, with questions mounting over preparation, mindset, and now off-field discipline. Allegations that England players treated a scheduled break in Noosa as a “drinking holiday” have further damaged perceptions, especially after team director Rob Key publicly stated that the squad had been “very well behaved.”

Why the Timing Hurts Ben Duckett Most

For Duckett, the timing is brutal. The Delhi Capitals signing was seen as a vote of confidence in his white-ball credentials, particularly his ability to adapt to Indian conditions and high-pressure T20 cricket. IPL franchises value professionalism as much as performance, and viral controversies often linger longer than clarifications.

While there is no suggestion that Duckett has breached IPL codes or DC guidelines, the optics matter. Fans and analysts alike are now debating whether off-field distractions could impact his preparation for his debut IPL season under KL Rahul’s leadership.

A Broader Conversation on Player Wellbeing

Beyond outrage and memes, the Duckett episode has reopened a necessary conversation about player wellbeing. Modern cricketers operate under relentless scrutiny, with every misstep amplified by smartphones and social media. The ECB’s statement emphasised support systems alongside accountability, hinting that the issue may not be as black-and-white as it appears online.

Former players have also weighed in, noting that tours like the Ashes can mentally drain even the most resilient athletes, especially when results go south.