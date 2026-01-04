Bangladesh's interim government has directed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate the national team's matches in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 from India to co-host Sri Lanka. This escalation follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL 2026 contract.Mustafizur, acquired by KKR for a record ₹9.20 crore in the December 2025 mini-auction, was officially released on January 3, 2026.

The BCCI cited "recent developments" and public sentiment amid reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh as influencing factors. KKR confirmed compliance, stating the decision followed due process, and noted they would be permitted a replacement player.

Government's Strong Response

Youth and Sports Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul condemned the move in a Facebook post, accusing the BCCI of yielding to "extremist communal groups.

"Bowing to pressure from extremist communal groups, the Indian Cricket Board has instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from their team. I strongly condemn and protest this decision. As the minister in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to write to the ICC explaining the entire matter. The board should inform them that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, then the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to India to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka."

"I have requested the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to stop the broadcast of IPL matches in Bangladesh! Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladesh's cricket, its cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of subservience are over!," he wrote

Nazrul instructed the BCB to formally notify the ICC of safety concerns, arguing that if a contracted

Bangladeshi player cannot participate in India, the full national team may not feel secure during the World Cup. He proposed shifting all Bangladesh fixtures to Sri Lanka, similar to arrangements for Pakistan due to political sensitivities.Additionally, Nazrul requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to halt IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh, declaring: "Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladesh's cricket, its cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of subservience are over.

Bangladesh's Adviser to the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Dr Asif Nazrul has asked BCB to write to ICC requesting their T20 World Cup matches to be moved to Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/T1wukniid8 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 3, 2026

"Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Bangladesh are in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. Under the current fixture list:February 7: vs West Indies – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 9: vs Italy – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 14: vs England – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 17: vs Nepal – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, features venues including Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Wankhede (Mumbai), and others in India, alongside three grounds in Sri Lanka.Mustafizur's ReactionSpeaking briefly, Mustafizur said: "What else can you do if you are dropped?"The controversy has heightened tensions, with the BCB holding emergency discussions. While the ICC will ultimately decide on any venue changes, the situation underscores growing off-field challenges in India-Bangladesh cricket relations.