DC vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s From Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 18

IPL 2025: The evening clash of Sunday’s doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the playoffs race heating up, this fixture holds massive significance for DC and GT, who are still in the hunt for a top-four finish.

DC Aiming to Stay Alive In Playoff Race

Delhi Capitals are still in contention to make the IPL 2025 playoffs, but they need nothing less than a win against GT to keep their hopes alive. With 13 points from 11 games, Axar Patel’s side must win 2 games from their remaining 3 fixtures and hope other results go their way. A victory here would take them to 15 points and set up a virtual knockout against Punjab Kings later.

Their last match against PBKS in Dharamsala was suspended due to the temporary league-wide halt, which means they haven’t played since the break. Despite inconsistencies earlier in the season, DC have found momentum in recent games, thanks to the explosive form of Jake Fraser-McGurk and strong contributions from bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

GT Eye Top 2 Playoffs Spot

Gujarat Titans have found form at just the right moment in the season. Under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the team has been bolstered by the consistent performances of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, both delivering crucial innings. Their bowling attack has also stepped up, with Prasidh Krishna leading from the front, well supported by the dependable Mohammed Siraj and the effective left-arm spin of Sai Kishore. If GT manage to secure a win in Sunday’s clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, they will book their spot in the playoffs, while Delhi Capitals will be left battling it out with Mumbai Indians for a place in the final four.

DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: DC vs GT, Match 60, IPL 2025

Date: May 18, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

DC vs GT: Weather Forecast

The weather in Delhi is expected to be hot and dry, with temperatures around 36°C in the evening. Dew might play a role in the second innings, giving an advantage to teams chasing. Pacers and spinners who can grip the ball may play a crucial role.

DC vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abishek Porel

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Praisdh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Expect a close battle, but GT might just edge it to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.