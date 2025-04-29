IPL 2025, DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: As the Indian Premier League 2025 approaches the business end, the 48th match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, promises high-octane action and crucial playoff implications. Scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 29, this contest pits a resurgent DC against a KKR side desperate to revive their fading campaign.

Delhi Capitals: Grit and Form on Their Side

DC, currently placed 4th on the IPL 2025 points table, have shown impressive grit throughout the season. Despite a narrow 6-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last outing, they remain a strong contender for the playoffs. Led by Axar Patel, the Capitals have relied on experienced heads like Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul to deliver under pressure.

The spotlight will be on Dushmantha Chameera, who bowled a fiery spell against RCB, dismissing Virat Kohli and stifling the top order. His form, along with Kuldeep Yadav's spin threat and Starc’s pace, gives DC a balanced attack heading into this key fixture.

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Must-Win Scenario

Defending champions KKR, led by veteran Ajinkya Rahane, have had a turbulent season. Currently languishing at 7th, they are coming off consecutive defeats and must win this game to stay in the playoff race. Their batting will hinge on explosive starts from Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while the middle order needs consistency from Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell.

The bowling has lacked bite, but Varun Chakravarthy remains a genuine threat on slow Delhi pitches. KKR may look to shake up their XI with Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Chetan Sakariya as impact substitutes.

Pitch Report: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium generally aids spinners, with slower deliveries gripping under lights. Teams chasing have historically enjoyed more success, but recent matches have shown that totals around 170+ can be defended with disciplined bowling. Expect some early seam movement under the lights, followed by turn as the match progresses.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks

Wicketkeepers

KL Rahul (Vice-Captain) – In form and reliable, Rahul’s ability to anchor makes him a must-have.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Explosive at the top and capable of turning the game in the Powerplay.

Batters

Tristan Stubbs – DC’s emerging power-hitter in the middle order.

Ajinkya Rahane – Steady hand and KKR’s tactical core.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi – A bold pick but one with upside.

All-Rounders

Sunil Narine – Fantasy gold with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel (Captain) – Leading from the front, Axar offers consistent points in all departments.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav – Spinning tracks in Delhi suit his style.

Mitchell Starc – DC’s pace spearhead, dangerous with the new ball.

Varun Chakravarthy – KKR’s trump card in the middle overs.

Dream11 Team Composition:

KKR (5) – DC (6) | Credits Left: 10.5

DC vs KKR Dream11 Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Axar Patel – all-round value, leadership, and recent form.

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul – steady scoring and wicketkeeping advantage.

DC vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera

Impact Sub: Ashutosh Sharma/T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

Impact Sub: Angkrish Raghuvanshi