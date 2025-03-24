DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News For DC vs LSG, Visakhapatnam Match 730 PM 24th March

The fourth match of IPL 2025 is set to feature an exciting clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note, with star players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul taking center stage. Let’s dive into the Dream11 team prediction, match preview, and fantasy picks for this high-octane encounter.

DC vs LSG: Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4, IPL 2025

Date & Time: March 24, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Streaming: JioCinema & Star Sports Network

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips & Best Picks

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Nicholas Pooran – The explosive wicketkeeper-batter is known for his game-changing performances.

Vice-Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk – A young and talented batter who can provide quick runs in the middle overs.

Wicketkeepers

KL Rahul (LSG)

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Batters

Faf du Plessis (DC)

David Miller (LSG)

Ayush Badoni (LSG)

All-Rounders

Axar Patel (DC)

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

T Natarajan (DC)

DC vs LSG Pitch & Weather Report

Pitch Report: The pitch at Visakhapatnam is known to favor batters, offering a flat surface with consistent bounce. Expect high-scoring innings with spinners playing a crucial role in the middle overs.

Weather Update: The temperature will hover around 27-28°C, with no chances of rain, ensuring a full game without interruptions.

Predicted Playing XI for DC vs LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI:

Abishek Porel (WK)

KL Rahul

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Tristan Stubbs

Faf du Plessis

AR Sharma

Axar Patel (C)

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

T Natarajan

Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable XI:

Rishabh Pant (C, WK)

David Miller

Nicholas Pooran

Abdul Samad

Ayush Badoni

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi

Akash Deep

Avesh Khan

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have had competitive encounters in previous IPL seasons. With both teams boasting strong squads, expect a thrilling contest.

Key Players to Watch in DC vs LSG Match

Axar Patel (DC): The captain of DC, Patel's all-round skills make him a game-changer.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): Returning to IPL action, Pant will be keen to lead from the front.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG): His aggressive batting can dismantle any bowling attack.

Mitchell Starc (DC): The Australian pacer is expected to lead DC’s bowling unit.

Toss Update & Match Strategy

Toss Update: The toss for DC vs LSG will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Match Strategy: Given the batting-friendly pitch, teams winning the toss may opt to bat first and set a challenging target.