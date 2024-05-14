DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants In Arun Jaitley Stadium, 730PM IST, Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 clash today. A lot happened after the last LSG clash at Lucknow as their team owner Sanjiv Goenka seemingly yelled at captain KL Rahul and the incident was caught on camera. After that video went viral, many India fans displayed their own displeasure at seeing and Indian player being mistreated like that in publiew view. The rumours began that Rahul may be dropped as captain after this season. There was a report that Rahul had not travelled with the team to Delhi for the match. But assistant coach Lance Klusener put all these rumours to rest when he said that there is not talk of change in captaincy within the Lucknow camp.

Hopefully, we will see a KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant face-off in a match which is of utmost importance to both. Both LSG and DC have an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs, Their hopes are dependent on other match results as well. But firstly, they need to win their own games and hopefully, with a big margin.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant can be good choices in your Dream11 team for this game. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs and Ayush Badoni are also must-haves in your fantasy team. Fraser-McGurk can even be your captain in this match.

DC vs LSG: Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

DC vs LSG DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

BATTERS: Jake Fraser-McGurk (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni

ALL ROUNDERS: Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

BOWLERS: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs LSG: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.