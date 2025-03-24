DC vs LSG Free Live Streaming: JIO Airtel VI Best Mobile Recharge Plan To Watch IPL 2025 Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and fans are eager to catch every thrilling moment. The upcoming clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) promises an action-packed contest. If you're wondering how to watch IPL live streaming without any interruptions, we've got you covered. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the best Jio, Airtel, and VI mobile recharge plans that provide free live streaming of IPL 2025.
Watch IPL 2025 Live for Free on JioHotstar
Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy uninterrupted IPL 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar with special prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These plans, available under Rs 250, provide high-speed data along with a complimentary JioHotstar subscription. With these affordable recharge plans, you can stream IPL matches on mobile devices, tablets, and even smart TVs. Whether you need a daily recharge or a monthly pack, here are the best options for each network provider.
Jio IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans
Jio Daily Recharge Plans
Rs 100 JioHotstar Data Pack
5GB high-speed data
90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Requires an active Jio base plan
Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack
15GB high-speed data
90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
No calling or SMS benefits
Jio Monthly Recharge Plans
Rs 239 Jio Prepaid Plan
2GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 300 SMS
28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Rs 399 Jio Prepaid Plan
3GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day
56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Airtel IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans
Airtel Daily Recharge Plans
Rs 100 JioHotstar Data Voucher
5GB additional data
30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Rs 195 JioHotstar Data Voucher
15GB additional data
90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Airtel Monthly Recharge Plans
Rs 249 Airtel Prepaid Plan
2GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 300 SMS
28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Rs 399 Airtel Prepaid Plan
3GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day
56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Vi IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans
Vi Daily Recharge Plans
Rs 101 JioHotstar Data Pack
5GB data
30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Rs 169 JioHotstar Data Pack
8GB data
90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Vi Monthly Recharge Plans
Rs 239 Vi Prepaid Plan
2GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 300 SMS
28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
Rs 399 Vi Prepaid Plan
3GB data per day
Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day
56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription
How to Watch IPL 2025 Live on Mobile and TV?
IPL 2025 live streaming is available exclusively on JioHotstar. Here’s how you can watch matches on different devices:
On TV: Tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, or Star Sports Select.
On Mobile & Desktop: Download the JioHotstar app and log in with an active subscription.
For Multi-Device Streaming: Choose the JioHotstar Super Plan (Rs 299 for 3 months or Rs 899 annually).
