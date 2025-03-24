DC vs LSG Free Live Streaming: JIO Airtel VI Best Mobile Recharge Plan To Watch IPL 2025 Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and fans are eager to catch every thrilling moment. The upcoming clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) promises an action-packed contest. If you're wondering how to watch IPL live streaming without any interruptions, we've got you covered. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the best Jio, Airtel, and VI mobile recharge plans that provide free live streaming of IPL 2025.

Watch IPL 2025 Live for Free on JioHotstar

Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy uninterrupted IPL 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar with special prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These plans, available under Rs 250, provide high-speed data along with a complimentary JioHotstar subscription. With these affordable recharge plans, you can stream IPL matches on mobile devices, tablets, and even smart TVs. Whether you need a daily recharge or a monthly pack, here are the best options for each network provider.

Jio IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans

Jio Daily Recharge Plans

Rs 100 JioHotstar Data Pack

5GB high-speed data

90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Requires an active Jio base plan

Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack

15GB high-speed data

90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

No calling or SMS benefits

Jio Monthly Recharge Plans

Rs 239 Jio Prepaid Plan

2GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 300 SMS

28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Rs 399 Jio Prepaid Plan

3GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day

56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Airtel IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans

Airtel Daily Recharge Plans

Rs 100 JioHotstar Data Voucher

5GB additional data

30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Rs 195 JioHotstar Data Voucher

15GB additional data

90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Airtel Monthly Recharge Plans

Rs 249 Airtel Prepaid Plan

2GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 300 SMS

28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Rs 399 Airtel Prepaid Plan

3GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day

56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Vi IPL 2025 Live Streaming Recharge Plans

Vi Daily Recharge Plans

Rs 101 JioHotstar Data Pack

5GB data

30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Rs 169 JioHotstar Data Pack

8GB data

90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Vi Monthly Recharge Plans

Rs 239 Vi Prepaid Plan

2GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 300 SMS

28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Rs 399 Vi Prepaid Plan

3GB data per day

Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day

56-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

How to Watch IPL 2025 Live on Mobile and TV?

IPL 2025 live streaming is available exclusively on JioHotstar. Here’s how you can watch matches on different devices:

On TV: Tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, or Star Sports Select.

On Mobile & Desktop: Download the JioHotstar app and log in with an active subscription.

For Multi-Device Streaming: Choose the JioHotstar Super Plan (Rs 299 for 3 months or Rs 899 annually).