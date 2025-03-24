DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 4th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

The IPL 2025 season kicks off with a high-voltage clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. The spotlight is on two of Indian cricket’s biggest stars—KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant—both starting fresh journeys with new teams. Rahul, after a dramatic exit from LSG, now dons the DC jersey, while Pant, IPL’s costliest auction signing, takes charge of LSG. Their face-off in Visakhapatnam isn’t just about personal redemption but also about shaping their teams’ new identities. Beyond the big names, this encounter highlights contrasting team strengths—DC’s revamped bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc, against LSG’s explosive batting lineup. With injury concerns plaguing LSG’s Indian pacers, will Pant’s leadership fill the gaps? Can Rahul rediscover his best form for DC? As the IPL’s latest chapter unfolds, all eyes will be on this blockbuster battle.

When Will DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Start?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 24. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss happening at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Broadcast DC vs LSG IPL 2025?

Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of DC vs LSG IPL 2025. Multiple language options will be available to enhance the viewing experience.

Where to Watch DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides high-definition coverage, ensuring uninterrupted streaming for viewers.

What is the Venue for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

The match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Known for its batting-friendly conditions, the venue is expected to produce an exciting contest between bat and ball.

What is the Pitch Report for DC vs LSG IPL 2025?

The pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium is known to favor batsmen, with an average first-innings score of around 170. However, bowlers who hit the right lengths can extract some assistance, making it a balanced contest.

What is the Weather Forecast for DC vs LSG IPL 2025?

There could be a few passing showers during the day, but the match is expected to proceed without major rain interruptions. The humidity levels might provide some swing for fast bowlers, while temperatures in the high 20s will make conditions comfortable for players.

DC vs LSG: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi