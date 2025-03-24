In a dramatic twist, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, who was then picked by Lucknow Super Giants and appointed as their captain. On the other hand, LSG parted ways with KL Rahul, who was subsequently picked by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction. With both players facing their former teams, all eyes will be on their performances in this highly anticipated showdown.

Lucknow Super Giants were introduced in 2022 along with Gujarat Titans. They reached the playoffs of their debut season under the captaincy of KL Rahul but couldn’t make it to the finals and lost their match in the playoffs against RCB. while Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever IPL final in IPL 2020 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer but lost to Mumbai Indians.



Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have developed an intriguing rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since LSG's debut in 2022. While LSG has been dominant in their early encounters, DC made a strong comeback in the 2024 season, making this matchup an exciting contest.

DC vs LSG, Head-to-Head Records

LSG and DC have faced each other five times, with LSG leading the head-to-head battle with three wins, while DC has secured two victories. Their encounters have often been high-scoring and closely fought, with thrilling finishes that have kept fans on the edge of their seats.



DC vs LSG, Match Results Over The Years

April 7, 2022 – LSG won by 6 wickets

In their first clash, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 149 runs losing just 3 wickets which was successfully chased by Lucknow Super Giants securing a comfortable 6-wicket victory.

May 1, 2022 – LSG won by 6 runs

Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive total of 195/3, thanks to KL Rahul’s unbeaten 77. Delhi Capitals fell short by just 6 runs, despite impactful contributions from Rishabh Pant (44) and Mitchell Marsh (37).

April 1, 2023 – LSG won by 50 runs

Lucknow Super Giants put a strong total of 193 after losing 6 wickets. In reply, Delhi Capitals struggled and were bowled out for 143 runs.

April 4, 2024 – DC won by 6 wickets

This match marked Delhi’s first victory against Lucknow. LSG posted 167/7, with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 42 runs. Delhi Capitals chased the target with ease, thanks to David Warner’s steady knock of 62 off 45 balls.

May 14, 2024 – DC won by 19 runs

Delhi Capitals batted first and posted 195/5, powered by Rishabh Pant’s explosive 74 off 38 balls. LSG fought hard but fell short, managing only 176/8.

Upcoming Clash In IPL 2025

The upcoming IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This will be the first time these two teams play against each other at this venue.