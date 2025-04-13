In Match 29 of IPL 2025, fantasy users witnessed a high-scoring game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, where DC maintained their unbeaten streak with a convincing win. More importantly for Dream11 users, the game threw up both expected stars and surprise performers.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Dream11 Fantasy XI value from DC vs MI.

Top Fantasy Performers: DC vs MI

1. Kuldeep Yadav – 4/20 – 122 Fantasy Points (Vice-Captain Gold)

Picked by just over 65% of Dream11 users, Kuldeep delivered the most value. His match-winning 4-wicket haul included crucial scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Smart users who made him vice-captain ended the night with a major edge.

2. Tristan Stubbs – 68 (34) – 94 Fantasy Points

Stubbs was the differential pick of the match. Selected in just 22% of Dream11 teams, his blistering knock in the middle overs propelled DC to 210/5. Users who gambled on him were rewarded handsomely.

3. Trent Boult – 2/25 – 62 Fantasy Points

Boult was one of the few bright spots for Mumbai. His early breakthroughs gave Dream11 users some consolation. A consistent fantasy bowler, he remains a good pick in matches on pace-friendly surfaces.

Dream11 Fantasy XI Breakdown

PlayerTeamPointsPick %Role

Kuldeep Yadav DC 122 65% Bowler (VC pick)

Tristan Stubbs DC 94 22% Batter/WK

KL Rahul DC 54 78% Batter (C pick)

Trent Boult MI 62 60% Bowler

Mitchell Starc DC 48 59% Bowler

Tim David MI 44 18% Batter

Axar Patel DC 36 42% All-rounder

Hardik Pandya MI 28 64% All-rounder

Suryakumar Yadav MI 21 71% Batter

Rishabh Pant DC 19 33% Wicketkeeper

Tilak Varma MI 16 47% Batter

Best Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Combinations

C: KL Rahul | VC: Kuldeep Yadav – Balanced combination, consistent returns.

C: Stubbs | VC: Kuldeep – High-risk, high-reward that paid off big.

C: Starc | VC: Rahul – Decent, but Kuldeep outshone everyone.

Users who went against the grain and made Stubbs their captain won big in grand leagues. Kuldeep was the safest vice-captain across formats.

Missed Picks That Hurt Fantasy Teams

Jake Fraser-McGurk: Went under the radar and added quick runs. A potential steal in future matches.

Tim David: Late-hitting cameos like today could become fantasy gold if MI promotes him up the order.

Rishabh Pant: While not explosive today, he’s due for a breakout game — still a valuable differential going forward.

Pitch & Fantasy Outlook: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Fantasy-Friendly Venue: Batters dominate in the first innings, bowlers like Kuldeep shine in the second.

Captaincy Tip: Back middle-order batters and spinners from the chasing team — they bring value in high-pressure phases.

Fantasy Strategy Recap: What We Learned

Form over name: Kuldeep and Stubbs outscored star picks like Hardik and SKY.

Chasing teams struggle: MI’s collapse reinforces the advantage of picking bowlers from the side bowling second.

All-rounders need context: Axar and Pandya contributed little with the bat/ball — better to pick specialists unless pitch suits them.