DC vs MI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 29th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

DC vs MI: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After playing their first two home games in Visakhapatnam, DC will finally return to their true home turf for the first time this season. The return comes at an ideal moment, as the team, led by Axar Patel, is riding high on confidence with four consecutive wins and an unbeaten record in the tournament so far.

Dominant DC Eye Fifth Straight Win

DC have been clinical across departments, registering commanding wins against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Their strong bowling attack and balanced batting unit have made them a formidable force, and returning to their home ground could further strengthen their grip on the top spots of the points table.

Mumbai Indians’ Struggle Continues

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable start to the season. With just one win in five outings, the five-time IPL champions find themselves under pressure. The team, known for their resilience and experience, will look to regroup and bounce back, but they’ll need to bring their A-game to stand a chance against the in-form Capitals.

DC vs MI: Pitch Report

Traditionally known for its slow nature and low-scoring thrillers, the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has undergone a dramatic shift. It now favors batters heavily, with last year's Delhi Premier League matches consistently seeing totals well beyond 250 runs. Fans can expect a run-fest on Sunday, and the captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first to exploit the flat conditions.

DC vs MI: Weather Forecast

There’s good news for fans and players alike, as the weather in Delhi is expected to be ideal for cricket. With clear skies and no rain forecasted, a full match is on the cards without any interruptions.

DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Sunday, April 13.

Where will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

For DC, a win would cement their dominance at the top of the table and extend their unbeaten streak to five matches. For MI, this match could be a turning point either a step towards resurgence or another setback in an already tough campaign.