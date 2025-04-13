DC vs MI - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Axar’s Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Hardik’s Mumbai - Check Stats And More

The Capitals return to Delhi as the only unbeaten side in IPL 2025, riding high on four consecutive victories. Their campaign began with two wins at their adopted home ground in Vizag, followed by impressive away triumphs in Chennai and Bengaluru. In contrast, the Mumbai Indians have had a tough start to the season, managing just one win in five matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With back-to-back defeats weighing them down, MI will be desperate to bounce back and reignite their campaign.

Head-to-Head

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have faced each other 35 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rivalry is closely contested, with MI holding a slight edge with 19 wins, while Delhi Capitals secured 16 wins.

Performance at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

In 12 meetings at Delhi Capitals’ home ground, the hosts have held a slight edge. Delhi Capitals have won 7 matches, while Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 5 encounters at this venue.

Performance at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The Wankhede Stadium has largely favored the home team. In 10 clashes here, Mumbai Indians have dominated with 7 wins, while Delhi Capitals have managed just 3 victories.

Performance at Neutral Venues

Across 13 neutral venue encounters between the two sides, the Mumbai Indians have maintained a slight advantage, winning 7 matches. Delhi Capitals have claimed 6 victories, keeping the rivalry competitive away from home turf.

Stats, DC vs MI

Most Runs: Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for MI with 841 runs, while Virendra Sehwag was the leading run scorer for DC with 375 runs against MI.

Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for MI with 25 wickets, while Axar Patel is the leading wicket-taker for DC with 8 wickets against MI.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the DC vs MI rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.