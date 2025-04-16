DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 32nd Match
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
As IPL 2025 heads into its mid-season crescendo, Match 32 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals promises fireworks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Set to unfold under the lights at 7:30 PM IST on April 16, this high-stakes clash is crucial for both teams — one eyeing dominance, the other desperate for revival. For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, it’s a golden opportunity to craft the perfect Dream11 team.
Match Preview: Momentum vs Redemption
Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have had a near-flawless season so far. With four wins out of five, DC find themselves second on the points table. However, their recent loss to Mumbai Indians at home exposed chinks in their armor.
In contrast, Rajasthan Royals — captained by Sanju Samson — have struggled to find consistency. With just two wins in six matches, they languish near the bottom. Yet, RR’s talent pool remains rich, and a single win could ignite a turnaround.
Pitch Report and Weather Conditions – Fantasy Impact
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pitch: Batting-friendly surface, short boundaries, and a quick outfield make it ideal for high scores. Spinners may get some grip in the middle overs.
Weather: Clear skies and warm temperatures; perfect conditions for a full game.
Fantasy Insight: With a flat deck expected, load up your Dream11 team with top-order batters and wrist spinners who can extract bite off the surface.
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction – Top Fantasy Picks
Delhi Capitals Fantasy Picks
1. Tristan Stubbs
Form: 118 runs in 5 matches
Fantasy Edge: Known for his finishing prowess, Stubbs boasts a strike rate of 157.33 and has cleared the ropes five times. Ideal middle-order choice.
2. Abishek Porel
Form: 107 runs, strike rate 148.61
Fantasy Edge: The young wicketkeeper-batter has shown spark and aggression in the powerplay, making him a great differential pick.
3. Kuldeep Yadav
Form: 10 wickets in 5 matches
Fantasy Edge: A proven match-winner with the ball, Kuldeep’s ability to strike in the middle overs makes him a Dream11 must-have.
Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Picks
1. Sanju Samson (Captain Option)
Form: 193 runs in 6 matches, strike rate 138.85
Fantasy Edge: RR’s best batter this season, Samson is a rock in the top order and is likely to bat deep.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Form: 182 runs, strike rate 131.88
Fantasy Edge: A fearless opener who can exploit the powerplay — ideal for Dream11 users eyeing early fireworks.
3. Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain Option)
Form: 165 runs, strike rate 150.00
Fantasy Edge: Consistent middle-order contributor, capable of playing match-defining knocks and chipping in with the ball occasionally.
DC vs RR Dream11 Team Today: Best Captain and Vice-Captain Picks
Captain Choices: Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs
Vice-Captain Options: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav
Tip: If Delhi bats first, consider loading up on their top-order batters and including Mukesh Kumar as a bowling Impact Sub.
Predicted Playing XIs – IPL 2025 Match 32
Delhi Capitals (DC): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Impact Sub: Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Sub: Kumar Kartikeya
