As IPL 2025 heads into its mid-season crescendo, Match 32 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals promises fireworks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Set to unfold under the lights at 7:30 PM IST on April 16, this high-stakes clash is crucial for both teams — one eyeing dominance, the other desperate for revival. For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, it’s a golden opportunity to craft the perfect Dream11 team.

Match Preview: Momentum vs Redemption

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have had a near-flawless season so far. With four wins out of five, DC find themselves second on the points table. However, their recent loss to Mumbai Indians at home exposed chinks in their armor.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals — captained by Sanju Samson — have struggled to find consistency. With just two wins in six matches, they languish near the bottom. Yet, RR’s talent pool remains rich, and a single win could ignite a turnaround.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions – Fantasy Impact

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch: Batting-friendly surface, short boundaries, and a quick outfield make it ideal for high scores. Spinners may get some grip in the middle overs.

Weather: Clear skies and warm temperatures; perfect conditions for a full game.

Fantasy Insight: With a flat deck expected, load up your Dream11 team with top-order batters and wrist spinners who can extract bite off the surface.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction – Top Fantasy Picks

Delhi Capitals Fantasy Picks

1. Tristan Stubbs

Form: 118 runs in 5 matches

Fantasy Edge: Known for his finishing prowess, Stubbs boasts a strike rate of 157.33 and has cleared the ropes five times. Ideal middle-order choice.

2. Abishek Porel

Form: 107 runs, strike rate 148.61

Fantasy Edge: The young wicketkeeper-batter has shown spark and aggression in the powerplay, making him a great differential pick.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Form: 10 wickets in 5 matches

Fantasy Edge: A proven match-winner with the ball, Kuldeep’s ability to strike in the middle overs makes him a Dream11 must-have.

Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Picks

1. Sanju Samson (Captain Option)

Form: 193 runs in 6 matches, strike rate 138.85

Fantasy Edge: RR’s best batter this season, Samson is a rock in the top order and is likely to bat deep.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Form: 182 runs, strike rate 131.88

Fantasy Edge: A fearless opener who can exploit the powerplay — ideal for Dream11 users eyeing early fireworks.

3. Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain Option)

Form: 165 runs, strike rate 150.00

Fantasy Edge: Consistent middle-order contributor, capable of playing match-defining knocks and chipping in with the ball occasionally.

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Today: Best Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain Choices: Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs

Vice-Captain Options: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav

Tip: If Delhi bats first, consider loading up on their top-order batters and including Mukesh Kumar as a bowling Impact Sub.

Predicted Playing XIs – IPL 2025 Match 32

Delhi Capitals (DC): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Sub: Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Sub: Kumar Kartikeya