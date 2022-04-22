Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is on cusp of a huge IPL landmark.

The RR skipper will play his 100th IPL match for th Royals when he takes field vs Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on April 22 (Friday).

Sanju has played earlier for Delhi Capitals but he was later bought by Rajasthan and since then. He has been a part of the franchise for 8 seasons now.

In 99 IPL games across eight seasons, Sanju has scored over 2500 runs and has been one of the strongest pillars in the Royals setup. With the kind of starts he’s been getting this season, he will be hoping to make the landmark a memorable one, as a batter and as the Royals leader.

Rajasthan are currently sitting at No 3 spot in the points table and will be looking to win today's match vs DC to jump to second spot. However, to do so, they will need to win by a good margin and eclipse RCB sitting at No 2 on NRR.

RR so far have played in 6 games, winning four and losing two.

One of the biggest plus for them has been the form of Jos Buttler, the opener. He has already smashed 2 hundreds this season in 6 games and is the Orange Cap holder currently. Buttler is in form of his life and in his 100th game, expect Sanju to be fired up too and smash a ton mark the occasion. At least, this is what the RR camp will be hoping.