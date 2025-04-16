DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match 32 IPL 2025 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details

The Indian Premier League 2025 heats up as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals face off in a crucial Match 32 showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. With both teams having something to prove—Delhi aiming to bounce back from their first defeat, and Rajasthan desperate to revive their struggling campaign—this fixture promises high-octane action, power-packed performances, and plenty of drama under the lights. Let’s break down everything fans need to know, from live streaming options and telecast channels, to match timing and star players to watch out for—all optimized for those seeking the latest updates on DC vs RR live streaming, match insights, and fantasy picks.

What time does the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match start today?

The DC vs RR match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. For international viewers, that's 2:00 PM GMT.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium—known for its batting-friendly surface and energetic crowd—will serve as the perfect battleground for this mid-season face-off.

Where can fans watch DC vs RR live on TV in India?

For those preferring traditional TV viewing, the DC vs RR live telecast will be available across the Star Sports Network, including:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

These multiple language options ensure that fans across regions won’t miss a single delivery.

How to watch DC vs RR IPL 2025 live online and on mobile?

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are the official digital broadcasters of IPL 2025. However, unlike previous seasons, a subscription is now required to access live matches on these platforms.

To watch DC vs RR live streaming:

Download the JioCinema or Hotstar app on mobile or smart TV

Subscribe to the premium plan

Stream the match in HD and multiple camera angles, including commentary in regional languages

Fans are advised to log in early to avoid last-minute buffering or server load issues during the high-traffic clash.

Who are the key players to watch in DC vs RR IPL 2025 clash?

Karun Nair (Delhi Capitals)

Despite Delhi’s loss to Mumbai Indians in their last match, Karun Nair’s sensational 89 off 45 balls gave the team hope. His form at No. 3 could be pivotal once again.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

Captain Axar will need to lead from the front, both with his left-arm spin and handy batting lower down the order. His tactical decisions will shape DC’s comeback.

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Captain Sanju is the backbone of RR’s batting. If he finds form tonight, Delhi’s bowlers could be in for a long evening.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Still a young prospect, Parag’s ability to accelerate during the middle overs might be a game-changer, especially with RR’s top order misfiring.

Why is this match crucial for both DC and RR in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals, with 5 wins in 6 games, sit second on the points table. A win here could solidify their place in the top two.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are eighth with just 2 wins. Another loss could severely hurt their playoff chances.

The stakes are sky-high. With the mid-season tipping point approaching, each match is like a mini-final for teams jostling for a playoff berth.