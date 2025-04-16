DC vs RR - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals- Check Stats And More

Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in style with four consecutive victories but stumbled in their fifth match, suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians on their home turf in Delhi. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have endured a challenging season so far, managing just two wins in six games. With both teams coming off losses in their previous encounters, they'll be eager to bounce back and return to winning with this clash.

Head-to-Head

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan leads the neck-to-neck fight 15-14 and has a similar one-game advantage over DC in their encounters since 2022.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (DC Home Ground)

At their home ground in Delhi, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have faced off 9 times. Delhi Capitals keep their fortress strong, winning 6 encounters, while Rajasthan Royals secured 3 victories.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (RR Home Ground)

At RR’s home ground in Jaipur, out of 7 encounters, Rajasthan Royals have claimed 4 victories while Delhi Capitals secured 3 victories.

Neutral Venues

In 13 meetings at neutral venues, there have been close encounters between both, while the Rajasthan Royals have an upper hand with 7 victories, while the Delhi Capitals have secured 6 victories.

Overall, while DC has held their ground at home, RR’s supremacy at Jaipur and superior record at neutral venues give them a slight historical advantage in this rivalry.

Stats, DC vs RR

Most Runs: Ajinkya Rahane was the leading run scorer for RR with 611 runs, while Rishabh Pant was the leading run scorer for DC with 385 runs against RR.



Most Wickets: Amit Mishra was the leading wicket-taker for DC with 20 wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker for RR with 9 wickets against DC.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the DC vs RR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.