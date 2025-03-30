DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 10th Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; For Today’s DC vs SRH, Vishakhapatnam, March 30, 3:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: The 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. With the tournament in full swing, both teams will be eager to secure crucial points in the early stages of the season.

Delhi Capitals Look to Continue Winning Momentum

Delhi Capitals made a strong start to their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing 209, DC found themselves in deep trouble at 50/4. However, a match-winning knock of 66* from Ashutosh Sharma and a crucial cameo from Vipraj Nigam guided them to victory in the final over. The team will be further strengthened by the return of KL Rahul, who missed the last match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim to Bounce Back

SRH have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning one match and losing another. They began their season with a record-breaking 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals but faltered in their second match against LSG, losing by six wickets. With a power-packed batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH will look to return to winning ways.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025: Vizag Pitch and Weather Report

Pitch Report

The pitch in Vizag is known to favor batters, and a high-scoring match is expected on Sunday. However, spinners will come into play as the game progresses. In the last match, DC struggled in the second innings against LSG's spinners, which could be a key factor again.

Weather Report

There is no rain expected on Sunday, so a full match is likely. At the time of the toss (3 PM IST), the temperature will be around 31°C, dropping to 29°C by the end of the game. Conditions should remain ideal for cricket.

SRH vs DC 10th T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: KL Rahul, J Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Faf Du Plessis

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchelle Starc

A Tight Contest Expected

With both teams boasting explosive batters and quality bowlers, this promises to be a closely fought contest. The Visakhapatnam pitch has historically been batting-friendly, setting the stage for another high-scoring clash. Both teams will aim to dominate the powerplay and capitalize on favorable conditions.