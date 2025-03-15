DC W vs MI W WPL Final Live Streaming FREE: When, Where And How To Watch Delhi Women vs Mumbai Women WPL Final Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

DC W vs MI W Final: Mumbai is set to host the grand finale of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 as two of the tournament’s most consistent teams, Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W), lock horns in a thrilling title clash on Saturday. Fans can expect an intense battle as both teams eye championship glory in what promises to be a blockbuster contest at the summit.

Delhi Capitals Aim for First Title After Third Consecutive Final

Led by the seasoned Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals have once again showcased their dominance in the league. Finishing as table-toppers with five wins in eight matches and 10 points, they directly secured their spot in the final. However, despite making their third consecutive final appearance, the Capitals are yet to lift the trophy. Having faltered in the previous two finals, DC-W will be determined to finally break their jinx and claim their maiden WPL title.

Mumbai Indians Seek Second WPL Crown

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been in excellent form throughout the tournament. Although they missed out on topping the table due to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.192, MI-W matched Delhi’s tally of 10 points. They booked their spot in the final with a commanding 47-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, displaying their strength and depth. A win in the final would make them one of the most successful franchises in WPL history with two titles to their name.

DC W vs MI W Final: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the DC W vs MI W WPL final match between Delhi and Mumbai take place?

The DC W vs MI W WPL match is scheduled for Saturday, March 15.

Where will the DC W vs MI W WPL final match be played?

The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the DC W vs MI W WPL final match be played?

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC W vs MI W WPL final match?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Network 18 channels.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the DC W vs MI W WPL final match?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app.

Both teams boast well-rounded squads with a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. While Delhi Capitals rely on the leadership of Lanning and their strong top-order batting, Mumbai Indians have a dynamic squad with power hitters and a well-rounded bowling attack. With both teams evenly matched, the final is expected to be a nail-biting encounter that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

As the two best teams of WPL 2025 prepare for their ultimate test, all eyes will be on Mumbai’s cricketing arena to witness which side will etch their name in history as the champions of the season.