/DDCA awards Rs 1.43 crore prize money to clubs and players for 2025-26 season

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) awarded a total prize money of Rs 1,43,20,500 to clubs and players at its Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony for the 2025-26 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The association increased the prize money by 10 per cent across all categories for the season, rewarding champions, runners-up and top performers in various DDCA competitions.
The ceremony on Thursday night was attended by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, Secretary Ashok Sharma, Vice-President Shikha Kumar, Treasurer Harish Singla and Joint Secretary Amit Grover, among others.
The DDCA League 40 Overs Tournament, Men's T20 League and Hot Weather Tournament were among the competitions for which champions, runners-up and leading performers were recognised.
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A key highlight of this year's awards was the introduction of prize money for clubs participating in the Women's T20 League. Each of the 10 groups in the competition received Rs 2 lakh for the winners and Rs 1.75 lakh for the runners-up.
DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said the association remained committed to strengthening Delhi cricket from the grassroots level upwards and stressed the importance of recognising performances.
"The DDCA remains committed to strengthening Delhi cricket at every level, from the grassroots to the highest level of competition. Recognising and rewarding performances is an important part of that commitment, as it gives players and teams the encouragement to compete harder and aspire for greater heights," the DDCA President said.
"At the same time, we are focused on creating stronger pathways for women's cricket and ensuring that players across categories have the support and opportunities they need to progress. Our aim is to build an ecosystem where excellence is recognised and give the next generation of cricketers the platform they deserve," he added.
He also highlighted the focus on creating stronger pathways for women's cricket and providing players across categories with greater support and opportunities to progress.
DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said the rewards would encourage young cricketers to continue working towards higher levels of the game.
"The foundation of Delhi cricket is built at the grassroots, and our responsibility is to ensure that young cricketers have the right encouragement from the very beginning," Sharma said.
Meanwhile, DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar welcomed the introduction of prize money for clubs in the Women's T20 League, saying it would help promote greater participation and competition.
"The introduction of prize money for all the clubs participating in the Women's T20 League is an important step towards giving women's cricket the recognition and encouragement it deserves," Kumar said.
The DDCA said the enhanced rewards and investment in competitions are aimed at encouraging greater participation while providing a stronger platform for the development of players across Delhi.
The association also reiterated its focus on strengthening the pathway for the next generation of cricketers, with women's cricket receiving increased attention through dedicated financial support and competitive opportunities.
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