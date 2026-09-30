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DDCA hosts MCC workshop for umpires ahead of new Laws of cricket coming into effect

The workshop, conducted by MCC, the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, was led by MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart and Jonny Singer. It focused on the key changes introduced in the new edition, with participants also being taken through practical video examples and an interactive question-and-answer session.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
DDCA hosts MCC workshop for umpires ahead of new Laws of cricket coming into effect
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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