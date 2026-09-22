/DDCA issues statement after ex-cricketer makes Delhi Premier League fixing claims in sting operation

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has formally approached relevant governing bodies, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following allegations of match-fixing and insider information leaks concerning the Delhi Premier League (DPL).
The controversy erupted after an investigative sting operation by media outlet Tehelka featured former Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia allegedly boasting about his connections to active players and offering inside access for betting syndicates.
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In the undercover footage released by Tehelka, Bhatia was purportedly filmed conversing with an undercover reporter posing as a bookmaker. During the recordings, Bhatia made several unverified claims:
Line-up Leaks: He claimed the ability to provide the playing XI of DPL franchise Central Delhi Kings well ahead of the official toss, allegedly demonstrating this before an August match.
Spot-Fixing Offers: He discussed orchestrating on-field events, such as deliberate run-outs or controlled scoring rates, quoting rates around Rs 40 lakh for DPL fixtures and Rs 1 crore for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
IPL Allegations: Bhatia claimed to have passed inside details regarding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches during the 2025 IPL season using disappearing messages on Snapchat.
While Bhatia referenced an unnamed young cricketer who had ties to both CSK and Central Delhi Kings, online speculation quickly turned toward Delhi cricketer Vansh Bedi, who has denied being the person referred to in the sting and has threatened legal action over what he called false and defamatory content.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said it had "taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)."
"The Delhi and District Cricket Association has taken note of recent reports concerning irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," the DDCA said in its statement, without naming the individuals or team.
"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations.
The association stressed that it would be inappropriate to jump to conclusions regarding any player or franchise based purely on sting recordings.
"Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.
DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities," the DDCA statement further said.
"Any action, if warranted, will be taken strictly in accordance with the findings of the appropriate authorities and the applicable rules and regulations.
DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course. The Association remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, credibility and reputation of cricket in Delhi," it concluded.
Officials from the DDCA emphasized that the league operated under strict vigilance, deploying dedicated Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) across all franchises to monitor integrity breaches.
DDCA officials and reports also noted that Vansh Bedi had in fact followed anti-corruption protocols during the season.
According to DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma, Bedi had proactively approached the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) during the tournament to flag an unsolicited corrupt approach made to him by an outside player.
Meanwhile, Bedi has strongly dismissed any suggestions linking him to the sting operation's fixing claims, calling the online conjecture false and defamatory.
"I would like to clarify certain false and defamatory content circulating on social media and websites concerning me. I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity," he wrote in an Instagram post.
"Any attempt to falsely link me with these allegations is highly defamatory. My legal team is taking appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible. I request everyone to refrain from creating or sharing such false and defamatory content," he added.
The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit is expected to review the shared footage and correspondence from the DDCA to establish whether any formal inquiry or disciplinary proceedings are warranted.
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