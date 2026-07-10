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'Decision was taken emotionally': Parthiv Patel on Sanju Samson's omission from India playing XI

Parthiv Patel believes the decision to drop Sanju Samson from India's playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against England was driven more by emotion than logic. 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
'Decision was taken emotionally': Parthiv Patel on Sanju Samson's omission from India playing XI
Image Credit: IANS

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'Decision was taken emotionally': Parthiv Patel on Sanju Samson's omission from India playing XI
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