The former India wicketkeeper also said Indian cricket's vast talent pool often fuels debates over players left out of the playing XI. "This is just how we are. Whenever someone isn't in the team, we automatically feel they're the one who would have done a better job. At the last T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer wasn't there, and everyone kept asking, 'Why isn't Shreyas Iyer in the team?' Now that he's back, people are saying Rajat Patidar should be in the side.