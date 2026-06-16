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'Decisions are not for...': Brendon McCullum concerned for Ben Stokes after nightclub incident, non-committal on captaincy

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were excluded for the second Test against New Zealand after breaching a midnight curfew in the aftermath of England’s victory at Lord’s.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
'Decisions are not for...': Brendon McCullum concerned for Ben Stokes after nightclub incident, non-committal on captaincy
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

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