Decoding Rajat Patidar's IPL 2026 success: How data and analytics turned RCB captain into one of the league's most explosive batters

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful defence of their IPL title in 2026 was built on several pillars - experienced players, a strong team culture, tactical clarity and fearless cricket. Yet, one of the lesser-known stories behind the IPL 2026 campaign was the role analytics played in helping captain Rajat Patidar elevate his game against some of the world's most challenging bowlers.

Patidar enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his IPL career, scoring 501 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 192.69, while smashing 42 sixes (third-most in the tournament) and 30 fours.



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Rajat Patidar's Power-Hitting Credentials

The 33-year-old Patidar also showcased his all-round power-hitting credentials this season, with 27 of his 42 sixes coming against pace bowling. His standout innings, a blistering 93 off 33 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, further highlighted that versatility, with seven of his nine sixes in the knock coming against pacers.

Yet, Patidar believes one of the biggest improvements in his batting came against spin.

"People always used to say I am a spin basher. But to be honest, picking the ball from their hands, the credit goes to Freddie because he helped me a lot," said Patidar.

The RCB skipper revealed that he frequently worked with team's analyst Freddie Wilde to prepare for some of the world's best spinners.

"Four or five times in the IPL, I called Freddie. I needed videos of bowlers, especially spinners like Rashid, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. I wanted to understand the differences in their deliveries and where I could pick them from," he said.



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Mo Bobat Opens Up On RCB's Decision-Making

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB, explained the franchise’s decision-making approach and highlighted Freddie Wilde impact as an analyst.

"We don't overly focus on data. But what we do share is a desire to have evidence-based decision making. If you want evidence to support your decisions, then you're going to pay attention to the data that's available to you," said Bobat.

"He is able to manoeuvre between thinking like an analyst and also thinking and operating a bit like a coach. That's quite nice territory when someone can do that. We can trust him in his communication with players and groups in a way that you might not always give analyst responsibilities," he added.

Wilde's influence extends beyond opposition analysis, playing a key role in auction preparation, squad construction, tactical planning and player development.

For Patidar, that support translated into greater confidence against elite spin bowling and clearer decision-making under pressure.